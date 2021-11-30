Clemson DB accepts invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Stock climbing for one Tiger.

Clemson senior cornerback Mario Goodrich has accepted an invite to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

Goodrich is having an impressive 2021 season with 41 tackles, 8 pass deflections, and an interception. On Tuesday morning, he was named a member of the first-team All-ACC team.

He entered the 2021 season with 36 tackles, six pass breakups, two inteceptions, and a fumble recovery in 555 snaps in 35 games.

Out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 148 overall player by ESPN.