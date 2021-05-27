Clemson coach says Tigers are "encouraged" by Taisun Phommachanh's recovery

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott appeared on the ACC Network's Packer and Durham show on Thursday and gave an update on the Clemson QB situation and more.

Projected backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh tore an Achilles tendon in the Clemson spring game, which has a several-month recovery time typically. Elliott gave a positive outlook on the redshirt sophomore.

"Taisun, we’re encouraged by where he is. I anticipate that we’ll be able, at some point, to be able to move him back in, get some work out of him," Elliott said. "Then we have some freshmen coming in that are highly recruited, and we have a couple of walk-ons coming in. Obviously with Taisun going down in the spring game, it creates a little bit of anxiety. But as we progress and see kinda how he progresses with his recovery, we feel good with where we are at."

Those incoming signees, Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor, have had first-round MLB draft projections, which could hurt depth even more in the early going. Elliott says the plan for a Clemson starting QB will remain the same in how they play.

“DJ has got to be able to make us right within our system," he said. "That’s where the quarterback’s athleticism and his legs come into play with what we do offensively. He has to be able to make us right. He doesn’t have to be Travis Etienne and make explosive plays in the run game, but he has to keep us honest, and that’s what Trevor (Lawrence), Deshaun (Watson) and Kelly (Bryant) have done in the past, is be able to keep us honest."