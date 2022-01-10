Clemson CB ranked among PFF's top-101 players in college football
by - 2022 Jan 10, Mon 12:30
Goodrich emerged as Clemson's highest-rated player this season.
Goodrich emerged as Clemson's highest-rated player this season.

For a second-straight season, Clemson had one player ranked as one of the nation's top-101 players according to Pro Football Focus with cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Goodrich was ranked No. 83 overall.

"The Clemson corner earned the highest PFF grade of his season in the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State, thanks to a forced fumble and interception," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "Goodrich was the most valuable cornerback in the ACC this year, as he allowed no touchdowns while intercepting two passes and breaking up another seven."

Goodrich also tallied 48 tackles.

Trevor Lawrence made the list last season in the top-25 (22) after Clemson tied for the most representatives after the 2019 campaign (5).

Alabama led the list this season with six players on it, anchored by No. 1 overall and QB Bryce Young.

Clemson transfer and Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick made the list at No. 87.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DT commits for transfer to Big 10 school
Former Clemson DT commits for transfer to Big 10 school
WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud makes season-saving catch against Ravens
WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud makes season-saving catch against Ravens
WATCH: Mike Williams catches touchdown with no time left on clock
WATCH: Mike Williams catches touchdown with no time left on clock
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with two touchdowns in playoff-clinching win
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with two touchdowns in playoff-clinching win
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest