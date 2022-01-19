Clemson CB projected as high as top-10 with NFL draft field set

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL draft decisions are in for eligible prospects and the focus is becoming clearer for the Las Vegas event in three months. One Tiger is expected to hear his name called on night one still.

The Las Vegas Raiders are replacing their Clemson-friendly GM Mike Mayock, but ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes that Andrew Booth Jr. is still a fit in the desert at pick No. 22 ($).

"The Las Vegas roster has some issues, particularly along the right side of its offensive line and in the secondary, so I went with the top cornerback left on my board," Kiper said. "Fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs was a nice find in last year's draft, but this defense could use Booth, a 6-foot press-coverage corner who allowed only one completion of more than 20 yards in 2021. He was extremely consistent over the past two seasons, locking down receivers. The Raiders ranked 27th in QBR allowed (51.4) this season; taking Booth would address a weakness."

The Athletic sees Booth going a few picks earlier, at No. 16 to the Philadelphia Eagles ($).

"With Steven Nelson headed for free agency, cornerback could be a need for the Eagles this offseason. Booth is a terrific athlete and can make plays on the ball — the two most important traits when scouting the position. Booth also has above-average downhill skills to drive and blow up plays near the line of scrimmage," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said.

One of the higher projections comes with CBS Sports' latest, at No. 10 to the New York Jets.

"The Jets already addressed the offensive line so here they take one of the best defensive players in this class. Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season," CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson wrote.

Clemson has had seven Tigers go in the first round over the last three installments of the NFL draft, including the school's first No. 1 overall pick last year (Trevor Lawrence).

The draft will be held from April 28-30.