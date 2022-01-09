Breaking: Clemson CB declares for NFL draft

TigerNet Staff by

Projected first-round NFL draft pick Andrew Booth Jr. made things official on Sunday evening.

Booth formally declared for the NFL draft with a social media graphic.

"I will never forget who I am and who made me. It is with great gratitude and excitement that I inform you all that I have chosen to declare for the 2022 NFL draft," Booth said.

"Thank you Coach Swinney, Coach Venables, Coach Reed and every member of the Clemson FB coaching staff and support team. I appreciate everything you have done for me over the past three years; "Best is Standard" is forever ingrained in me.

"Whether I carried or was being carried, I could always depend on my teammates. The bond between me and my brothers made Clemson FB the experience of lifetime.

"To everyone at Clemson University and in the Clemson community, it has been a pleasure to play the game that I love in front of the best fans in college football. Y'all make Death Valley, Death Valley. I am honored to be a Clemson Tiger Forever!

"I am thankful to my family, pastors, friends and home community who have Blessed me with endless love and support throughout my journey."

He earned first-team All-ACC honors this season, leading Clemson with three interceptions and tallying 39 tackles and four pass breakups as well. Booth entered 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

Booth's declaration makes it both Clemson starting cornerbacks leaving for the NFL, after first-team All-ACC and All-America honoree Mario Goodrich announced the same already.

through this process, there will be no stone left unturned #1shot1kill #GGG ???? pic.twitter.com/7e1pzjs390 — Andrew Booth Jr. (@andrewbooth21) January 10, 2022