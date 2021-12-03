Clemson bowl projections trending toward one Sunshine State destination

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson postseason projections are trending toward one particular Sunshine State destination for the Tigers' first non-New Year's Six bowl since 2014.

By the dominating shutout at South Carolina last Saturday, Dabo Swinney's finished on a five-game winning streak to crack the top-20 of the College Football Playoff committee rankings. With Pittsburgh and Wake Forest vying for the ACC crown on Saturday, the spot in either the Peach or Fiesta Bowl will go to them and then the dominoes start to fall for postseason action.

CBS Sports is projecting Clemson to Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN) versus Iowa State. Brett McMurphy at the Action Network is calling for the same, with the projected line essentially a pick'em. College Football News has the same matchup.

Longtime ACC bowl projection expert Joe Giglio shifted his prediction for Clemson from the Gator Bowl (Dec. 31 at 11 a.m./ESPN) to the Cheez-It on Friday, matching up with Oklahoma again:

Basically, Orlando gets first choice in the first tier.



They could take someone over Clemson (travel fatigue after six years of the playoff is real) but more likely the Tigers are the choice.



State's last two bowl trips were to Jacksonville, so San Diego makes the most sense — Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) December 3, 2021

The Athletic still has Clemson to the Gator Bowl and a matchup with Tennessee ($). Yahoo is calling for Clemson against Mississippi State there.