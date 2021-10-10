Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (ESPN).

The Tigers (3-2) are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse (3-3) is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT).

Clemson opened as a 17-point favorite over the Orange according to VegasInsider.com. Within an hour, that line dropped to Clemson favored by 13.

The Tigers have won three in a row in the series, with comfortable victories over the last two (47-21 in 2020; 41-6 in 2019).

Clemson’s 4-0 run over the Orange in ACC play was broken up on a Friday at Syracuse in the 2017 season (27-24 defeat).