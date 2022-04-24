Clemson at Notre Dame kickoff time announced

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and Notre Dame will play under the lights again in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame confirmed the expected 7:30 p.m. kickoff time during halftime of its spring game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The game will air on Notre Dame's home network, NBC.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish played at night in a classic battle in the 2020 season, where Notre Dame came out on top 47-40 in overtime. Clemson won the rematch in the ACC Championship game that season, however, 34-10.

The Tigers lead the all-time series, 4-2, with the semi-regular meeting coming to Death Valley again in 2023.