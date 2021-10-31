Clemson at Louisville Vegas odds released

Clemson takes on Louisville after a year off from the divisional slate this Saturday in Kentucky.

The Tigers opened as a 5-point favorite but that line quickly dropped to 3.5 points Sunday afternoon.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) stayed in the divisional hunt with a 30-20 win over Florida State at home Saturday, while the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) were all but eliminated with a 28-13 loss at NC State.

Clemson won the last time they were in Louisville, in 2019, 45-10, and also each of the six games in the series that stretches back to 2014 when the Cardinals joined the league.

The game has a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ACC Network.