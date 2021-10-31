Clemson at Louisville Vegas odds released
by - Sunday, October 31, 2021, 2:27 PM
Shipley and the Clemson run game looks to continue gaining steam on the road.
Shipley and the Clemson run game looks to continue gaining steam on the road.

Clemson takes on Louisville after a year off from the divisional slate this Saturday in Kentucky.

The Tigers opened as a 5-point favorite but that line quickly dropped to 3.5 points Sunday afternoon.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) stayed in the divisional hunt with a 30-20 win over Florida State at home Saturday, while the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) were all but eliminated with a 28-13 loss at NC State.

Clemson won the last time they were in Louisville, in 2019, 45-10, and also each of the six games in the series that stretches back to 2014 when the Cardinals joined the league.

The game has a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ACC Network.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson at Louisville Vegas odds released
Clemson at Louisville Vegas odds released
Former Clemson defender called up off practice squad against Jaguars
Former Clemson defender called up off practice squad against Jaguars
By the numbers: Clemson defense sees surge in national rankings
By the numbers: Clemson defense sees surge in national rankings
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei reacts to win over FSU
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei reacts to win over FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest