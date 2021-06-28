Clemson assistant finishes his first Ironman race

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Bucket list accomplished for one Tiger.

Clemson senior offensive assistant J.P. Losman completed his first Ironman race on Sunday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

It took him a total time of 14:53:40, and he was ranked 120th out of 180 with males aged 40-44.

He was ranked 726th out of 1,081 males and 980th overall out of 1,535 participants.

Losman told Tigernet recently that the race was a birthday present to himself for turning 40 to get in shape and run an Ironman.

“Coach Swinney says that our dreams have to be bigger than our memories, so I’ve been dreaming big," Losman told the Spokesman-Review.

Congratulations to Losman for achieving his goal of running an Ironman race.