Clemson announces radio network programming for 2021 football season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Athletics announced today its Clemson Athletic Network radio programming for the 2021 football season, including comprehensive game day coverage and the return of the Tiger Calls with Head Coach Dabo Swinney on Mondays. The first Tiger Calls of the year is set to air tonight at 8 p.m.

RADIO AFFILIATES

On game days, Mark Childress, Daja Davidson and Reggie Merriweather will host The Tiger Tailgate Show, beginning three hours prior to kickoff. Childress is a long-time Upstate broadcast host, while Davidson is a former Clemson cheerleader and Merriweather played running back at Clemson from 2003-06. The trio will broadcast in front of a live audience at the Swann Pavilion at Littlejohn Coliseum, neighboring the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium.

An hour prior to kickoff, the broadcast will transition into the stadium for The Tiger Pregame Show, where Clemson play-by-play voice Don Munson will preview the upcoming contest. Merriweather and Clemson legend Tim Bourret will provide pregame analysis, and fans can hear Bourret’s exclusive pregame interview with Swinney.

Munson, Bourret and Merriweather are all returning to the Founders Federal Credit Union Broadcast Booth to call the live action in 2021. Munson has served as the play-by-play voice of the Tigers since 2014, while Bourret’s historical perspective from more than 40 years with Clemson Athletics and Merriweather’s insight as a former student-athlete provide comprehensive perspective of every Clemson game.

Following the game, William Qualkinbush will host the 5th Quarter Show presented by Blue Choice Health Plan. The show, captained by the co-host of 105.5 FM The Roar’s “Out of Bounds,” will feature reaction from Qualkinbush and former Clemson defensive tackle Donnell Clark, as well as exclusive locker room interviews from Swinney and select players, game analysis and a look at scores and storylines around the nation.

Each Monday, Clemson fans will once again have the opportunity to talk directly to their head coach when Munson hosts Tiger Calls from 8-9 p.m. Each week, Swinney takes calls from fans to review Clemson’s most recent game and preview the Tigers’ next opponent. The show begins today, Monday, Aug. 30, in advance of Clemson’s season opener against Georgia, and fans are encouraged to participate in the show by calling 1-833-TIGERS1 (1-833-844-3771).

Fans in Clemson and the broader Upstate area can catch Clemson Athletic Network programming on its flagship station, 105.5 The Roar. Fans across the region can find their nearest radio affiliate and online streams by visiting ClemsonTigers.com/radio-affiliates, including terrestrial affiliates throughout South Carolina as well as ones in Georgia and North Carolina.