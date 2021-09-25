|
Breaking: Clemson announces players unavailable for NC State game
|Saturday, September 25, 2021, 2:08 PM- -
It's almost game time!
Clemson just announced its players unavailable for Saturday's ACC road game at 3:30 p.m. versus North Carolina State (ESPN).
AVAILABILITY REPORT: Among players listed on Clemson’s weekly depth chart released on Monday, the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game: CB Fred Davis, DT Tyler Davis, RB Lyn-J Dixon.
