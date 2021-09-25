BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson announces players unavailable for NC State game
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 2:08 PM
Tyler Davis is out for 7-8 weeks with a torn bicep
Tyler Davis is out for 7-8 weeks with a torn bicep

It's almost game time!

Clemson just announced its players unavailable for Saturday's ACC road game at 3:30 p.m. versus North Carolina State (ESPN).

AVAILABILITY REPORT: Among players listed on Clemson’s weekly depth chart released on Monday, the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game: CB Fred Davis, DT Tyler Davis, RB Lyn-J Dixon.

