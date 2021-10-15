Clemson announces players out against Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson announces Joseph Charleston, CB Fred Davis, TE Braden Galloway, OL Hunter Rayburn and WR E.J. Williams are not expected to play tonight against Syracuse (7:00 PM, ESPN).

Not great news on Rayburn as he did a solid job at the center position when they shifted Matt Bockhost to guard against Boston College.

Next man up at center should be either Mason Trotter or Matt Bockhorst.

According to Tim Bourret, Clemson has only 62 scholarship players available for tonight's road contest.