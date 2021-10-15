Clemson announces players out against Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, October 15, 2021, 5:36 PM
TE Braden Galloway is out against Syracuse
TE Braden Galloway is out against Syracuse

Clemson announces Joseph Charleston, CB Fred Davis, TE Braden Galloway, OL Hunter Rayburn and WR E.J. Williams are not expected to play tonight against Syracuse (7:00 PM, ESPN).

Not great news on Rayburn as he did a solid job at the center position when they shifted Matt Bockhost to guard against Boston College.

Next man up at center should be either Mason Trotter or Matt Bockhorst.

According to Tim Bourret, Clemson has only 62 scholarship players available for tonight's road contest.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson's 17-14 road win against Syracuse
Twitter reacts to Clemson's 17-14 road win against Syracuse
WATCH: Clemson pulls off fake punt with impressive throw by Will Spiers
WATCH: Clemson pulls off fake punt with impressive throw by Will Spiers
Andrew Booth injury update
Andrew Booth injury update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's postgame reaction after win over Syracuse
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's postgame reaction after win over Syracuse
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest