Breaking: Clemson announces players out against South Carolina

Clemson will face off against in-state foe South Carolina on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (SECN).

The Tigers released their weekly availability report during pregame and the following players are not expected to be available for today’s game:

LB LaVonta Bentley, DE Xavier Thomas, and WR E.J. Williams.