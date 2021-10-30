Clemson announces players out against FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 30, 2021, 2:09 PM
Kobe Pace is out of today's game
Kobe Pace is out of today's game

Good news for the Tigers as no surprises on the availability list.

Among players listed on Clemson’s weekly depth chart released on Monday, sophomore running Kobe Pace is the only player out for today's game.

Pace is currently in the COVID protocol as announced earlier in the week.

He has been impressive with 59 rushes for 327 yards with three touchdowns this season.

During his freshman campaign, he had 18 carries for 75 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards with a receiving touchdown in 50 snaps.

Look for Will Shipley and Phil Mafah to get most of the carries this afternoon as Clemson tries to establish a solid rushing attack.

