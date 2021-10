Breaking: Clemson announces players out against BC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson announces that safety Joseph Charleston, cornerback Fred Davis, and offensive lineman Will Putnam are not expected to play tonight against Boston College (7:30 PM, ACCN).

Not great news on Putnam as the offensive line was already struggling through four games this season.

Putnam was seen wearing a boot on his right foot during pre-game.