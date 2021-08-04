Clemson announces plans for fully operational fall semester

Clemson announced on Wednesday that it would begin the 2021-22 academic year at full-capacity operations. Below are comments from Clemson President Jim Clements on Clemson's plans.

Today we are announcing Clemson’s plan for full-capacity operations for the 2021-22 academic year beginning on August 18.

We can’t wait to welcome back the entirety of our campus as we fully open this Fall. The commitment and sacrifices of our Clemson students, faculty, and staff to the collective well-being over the past year and a half have been nothing short of remarkable, and we know that spirit will continue during the 2021-22 academic year.

While we all had hoped this pandemic would be behind us when we arrived in August, it is clear the Delta variant has changed the dynamics and heightened our need for continued diligence to protect our students, faculty and staff.

The guidelines and requirements – including pre-arrival and ongoing testing and our very strong recommendation for everyone to wear a mask when indoors – are based upon scientific data and recommendations from public health experts, while also being mindful of the state mandates, which place limitations on our mitigation strategies.

As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, our team continues to prioritize the health of our University population and our surrounding community – both in the Upstate and across all of South Carolina.

We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and provide updates as necessary.

Welcome Back and Go Tigers!

-- Jim Clements

Vaccines

Clemson does not require COVID-19 vaccines but strongly encourages anyone who wants and is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so. You can read more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC and DHEC.

Clemson students, faculty, and staff across the state of South Carolina can voluntarily upload proof of their COVID-19 vaccination using the Upload Tool and are encouraged to do so.

De-identified data submitted through the upload tool will be used to assist University administration in continued health and safety planning. Identifiable data may be used to implement quarantine exceptions in accordance with CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Those seeking vaccine availability in South Carolina can use DHEC’s Vax Locator or Vaccine.gov to find a nearby vaccination site.

Masks and Face Coverings

Masks are strongly recommended in all University facilities regardless of vaccination status. Any individual who wants to wear a face covering should feel welcomed to do so.

Face coverings remain required in medical facilities (Redfern Health Center, Sullivan Center, etc.) and on public transportation (CATBus, TigerTransit).

The University will continue to work with government officials on guidance and will evaluate the prevalence of COVID-19 in areas throughout the state to update this guidance as conditions change.

Physical Distancing

All University facilities, including instructional and research areas, will operate at full capacity. No physical distancing requirements will be in place at this time.