Clemson adds future non-conference football game

TigerNet Staff by

Another future football date has been set for Death Valley.

Clemson has added a home game against Troy to its 2028 non-conference schedule that already features a road contest at Notre Dame and the home rivalry game against South Carolina.

This is the second future game between Troy and Clemson on the books with Troy paying a visit to Death Valley in 2025. The 2025 contest will be the third meeting between the two schools with Troy putting a scare into Clemson in each of the first two games.

In 2016, Clemson edged out a 30-24 decision before becoming the eventual CFP National Champions. In 2011, Troy led Clemson at the half, 16-13, and the Trojans were within seven early in the fourth quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 43-19 victory.