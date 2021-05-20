Clemson adds future non-conference football game
by - Thursday, May 20, 2021, 11:13 AM
Clemson adds future non-conference football game

Another future football date has been set for Death Valley.

Clemson has added a home game against Troy to its 2028 non-conference schedule that already features a road contest at Notre Dame and the home rivalry game against South Carolina.

This is the second future game between Troy and Clemson on the books with Troy paying a visit to Death Valley in 2025. The 2025 contest will be the third meeting between the two schools with Troy putting a scare into Clemson in each of the first two games.

In 2016, Clemson edged out a 30-24 decision before becoming the eventual CFP National Champions. In 2011, Troy led Clemson at the half, 16-13, and the Trojans were within seven early in the fourth quarter before the Tigers pulled away for a 43-19 victory.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tim Tebow joins Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
Tim Tebow joins Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest