Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich knows a thing or two about the College Football Playoff and he weighed in on the expected CFP expansion to 12 teams Thursday.

The move, which would give the top-4 conference champions first-round byes and have the top-6 conference champions and top-6 at-larges to fill the field, will likely be approved in September but not put in place until at least after the 2022 season, per reports.

Radakovich served on the inaugural Playoff committee and gave his thoughts to SportsTalk Media Thursday. He called the proposal “a great start” to a process still ongoing.

“If you’re one of those folks who looks at the glass as half-full, that gives us three times more chances to get into the 12-team Playoff than it did from the four. So that’s a good thing,” Radakovich told the South Carolina radio outlet. “The other is that you have to play more games to become a champion. So you really need to be able to balance those things out and understand where that might leave you. There’s a possibility depending on where Clemson may end up in the future of even hosting a College Football Playoff game in Death Valley. And that’s very exciting -- those early-round games being on a campus if it stays at 12 teams.

“A lot of things are positive about it and certainly the 17 games (the maximum for teams starting in the first round) and the amount of games that someone might need to play to become a champion is daunting at this point in time. How does it affect the regular season or how does it affect the conference championship games? So a lot of questions to be answered at this point in time but it’s also something that whenever you can keep college football in the front lobe of major newspapers and major media outlets around the country -- that’s a great thing.”

Regarding fan weariness of more potential rounds of travel, Radakovich lauded the Clemson fanbase for buying tickets in the six Playoff chances so far -- with the athletics program currently around 56,000 of a maximum 59,000 season tickets sold this season, he noted.

Radakovich was also asked about Notre Dame and whether they may be more willing to join the ACC since they cannot obtain a top-4 bye in this proposed model. He said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has a new TV deal high on his list of priorities and adding Notre Dame would be a reason for the contract to be renewed.

Radakovich also noted that Clemson president Jim Clements is on the CFP board of directors now too and they are a part of the process to facilitate an expansion model.