Clemson AD calls for "incredible common sense" on precautions attending games this season

TigerNet Staff by

A little over two weeks out from the first home game in Memorial Stadium (Sept. 11 against SC State), expect a return to gamedays of years' past.

TigerNet's David Hood reported Thursday morning that masks will not be required, as well as no barrier to entry requiring proof of taking the COVID-19 vaccine or providing a negative COVID-19 test to enter games and normal tailgating procedures as well.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich expounded on those ideas and the guidelines they're looking at on The Roar Thursday.

“I think that for our outside seating areas, we’re going to look to strongly encourage people to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking," Radakovich told Out of Bounds. "Right now on campus, we have a certain stance where if you are in an interior space – a classroom, a laboratory, an office building – you are asked to wear a mask if you’re not in your office by yourself. That may end, and that process will end before our first home game.

"So, whether it gets extended or not, we’ll have to see. But if that does, we’ll have to have some conversations as to whether or not the club and suite areas are affected by that."

That indoor mask requirement on campus runs through Sept. 8 currently.

Radakovich said he is calling for "some incredible common sense" this fall.

“If you’re not feeling well, since all of our tickets are mobile this year, transfer those tickets to other folks and stay home," he said. "But if you come to the game, we want you to enjoy it. The parking lots will be open. Outdoor areas are obviously there for people to enjoy tailgating and then coming to the game. Just be cautious, bring your mask. Wear it when you’re not eating or drinking.

"So, I think we’re going to look to have a lot more of what we had experienced back in 2019 as it relates to a full house and the excitement that goes on inside Death Valley.”