Clemson 2021 Big Weigh-In Results

Clemson starts fall camp on Friday and we got a window into the starting point with Thursday's Big Weigh-In.

One by one the Tigers reported to the scales in Clemson's Reeves building to show off their offseason work.

Notable shifts from their previous listed weight include offensive lineman Marcus Tate (+37 at 327 lbs), defensive end Cade Denhoff (+30 at 255), wide receiver Troy Stellato (+23 at 198), tight end Jake Briningstool (+18 at 233), safety Lannden Zanders (+17 at 200), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (+16 at 226), wide receiver Dacari Collins (+16 at 200) and tight end Jaelyn Lay (-9 at 261).

Check out the results below (via ClemsonTigers.com -- previous listed weight in parentheses):

[Bold if on pre-camp offense/defense depth chart]

Ajou Ajou 224 (215)

Davis Allen 250 (250)

Sergio Allen 230 (225)

Michael Becker 188

LaVonta Bentley 236 (235)

Will Blackston 252

Matt Bockhorst 317 (315)

Will Boggs 285

Andrew Booth 201 (195)

Bryan Bresee 302 (300)

Jake Briningstool 233 (215)

Will Brown 191 (190)

DeMonte Capehart 309 (305)

Barrett Carter 226 (220)

Holden Caspersen 213

Quinn Castner 140

Joseph Charleston 204 (190)

Beaux Collins 203 (195)

Dacari Collins 216 (200)

David Cote 220

Mac Cranford 285

Jackson Crosby 172

Fred Davis 190 (185)

Tyler Davis 298 (300)

Cade Denhoff 255 (225)

Lyn-J Dixon 194 (195)

Carson Donnelly 201

Colby Doolittle 210

Michel Dukes 198 (205)

Hampton Earle 193

Joey Eddis 193

Nick Eddis 275

Jacob Edwards 287

James Edwards 290

Sage Ennis 236 (235)

Riggs Faulkenberry 200

Justin Foster 270 (275)

Braden Galloway 244 (240)

Mario Goodrich 190 (190)

Connor Graham 282

Hamp Greene 181

Malcolm Greene 195 (190)

Hunter Helms 210 (210)

Jacob Hendricks 164

K.J. Henry 265 (255)

Tye Herbstreit 172

Trent Howard 292 (275)

Zach Jackson 200

Darnell Jefferies 290 (290)

Tayquon Johnson 352 (340)

Sheridan Jones 186 (185)

Frank Ladson 205 (205)

Jaelyn Lay 261 (270)

Tristan Leigh 315 (290)

Ryan Linthicum 299 (280)

Ty Lucas 227

Jack Maddox 234

Phil Mafah 222 (215)

Keith Maguire 234 (230)

Matthew Maloney 212

Justin Mascoll 260 (255)

Armon Mason 211

Max May 199

Mitchell Mayes 310 (300)

Bubba McAtee 205

Jack McCall 177

Evan McCutchen 233

Jordan McFadden 310 (300)

Zac McIntosh 276

Matt McMahan 227

Kevin McNeal 195

R.J. Mickens 205 (200)

Reed Morrissey 201

Hogan Morton 160

Andrew Mukuba 188 (185)

Myles Murphy 276 (275)

Peter Nearn 198

Joseph Ngata 224 (220)

Ruke Orhorhoro 294 (295)

Kobe Pace 211 (215)

Payton Page 334 (315)

Walker Parks 306 (295)

Kane Patterson 234 (225)

Zaire Patterson 252 (225)

Dietrick Pennington 338 (310)

Jalyn Phillips 207 (210)

Taisun Phommachanh 227 (220)

Banks Pope 251

B.T. Potter 190 (180)

Luke Price 230 (235)

Will Putnam 303 (300)

Klayton Randolph 262

Hunter Rayburn 320 (320)

Darien Rencher 197 (195)

Etinosa Reuben 286 (280)

Tristen Rigby 201

Andrew Roberts 225

Justyn Ross 202 (205)

Wise Segars 198

Will Shipley 203 (200)

Trenton Simpson 235 (225)

James Skalski 239 (240)

Baylon Spector 239 (230)

Brannon Spector 190 (195)

Will Spiers 231 (225)

Troy Stellato 198 (175)

Aidan Swanson 173 (180)

Drew Swinney 186 (185)

Will Swinney 188 (185)

Kevin Swint 255 (230)

Marcus Tate 327 (290)

Will Taylor 175 (175)

Paul Tchio 311 (300)

Xavier Thomas 264 (270)

Ray Thornton 207 (205)

Jeremiah Trotter 226 (210)

Mason Trotter 285 (280)

Bryn Tucker 323 (315)

Nolan Turner 207 (205)

D.J. Uiagalelei 247 (250)

Regan Upshaw 245 (240)

Jake Venables 243 (235)

Tyler Venables 207 (200)

Jonathan Weitz 190

Nate Wiggins 182 (175)

Billy Wiles 216 (215)

E.J. Williams 195 (190)

Greg Williams 261 (260)

John Williams 303 (300)

Tré Williams 302 (300)

Lannden Zanders 217 (200)