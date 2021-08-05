|
Clemson 2021 Big Weigh-In Results
|2021 Aug 5, Thu 15:06-
Clemson starts fall camp on Friday and we got a window into the starting point with Thursday's Big Weigh-In.
One by one the Tigers reported to the scales in Clemson's Reeves building to show off their offseason work.
Notable shifts from their previous listed weight include offensive lineman Marcus Tate (+37 at 327 lbs), defensive end Cade Denhoff (+30 at 255), wide receiver Troy Stellato (+23 at 198), tight end Jake Briningstool (+18 at 233), safety Lannden Zanders (+17 at 200), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (+16 at 226), wide receiver Dacari Collins (+16 at 200) and tight end Jaelyn Lay (-9 at 261).
Check out the results below (via ClemsonTigers.com -- previous listed weight in parentheses):
[Bold if on pre-camp offense/defense depth chart]
Ajou Ajou 224 (215)
Davis Allen 250 (250)
Sergio Allen 230 (225)
Michael Becker 188
LaVonta Bentley 236 (235)
Will Blackston 252
Matt Bockhorst 317 (315)
Will Boggs 285
Andrew Booth 201 (195)
Bryan Bresee 302 (300)
Jake Briningstool 233 (215)
Will Brown 191 (190)
DeMonte Capehart 309 (305)
Barrett Carter 226 (220)
Holden Caspersen 213
Quinn Castner 140
Joseph Charleston 204 (190)
Beaux Collins 203 (195)
Dacari Collins 216 (200)
David Cote 220
Mac Cranford 285
Jackson Crosby 172
Fred Davis 190 (185)
Tyler Davis 298 (300)
Cade Denhoff 255 (225)
Lyn-J Dixon 194 (195)
Carson Donnelly 201
Colby Doolittle 210
Michel Dukes 198 (205)
Hampton Earle 193
Joey Eddis 193
Nick Eddis 275
Jacob Edwards 287
James Edwards 290
Sage Ennis 236 (235)
Riggs Faulkenberry 200
Justin Foster 270 (275)
Braden Galloway 244 (240)
Mario Goodrich 190 (190)
Connor Graham 282
Hamp Greene 181
Malcolm Greene 195 (190)
Hunter Helms 210 (210)
Jacob Hendricks 164
K.J. Henry 265 (255)
Tye Herbstreit 172
Trent Howard 292 (275)
Zach Jackson 200
Darnell Jefferies 290 (290)
Tayquon Johnson 352 (340)
Sheridan Jones 186 (185)
Frank Ladson 205 (205)
Jaelyn Lay 261 (270)
Tristan Leigh 315 (290)
Ryan Linthicum 299 (280)
Ty Lucas 227
Jack Maddox 234
Phil Mafah 222 (215)
Keith Maguire 234 (230)
Matthew Maloney 212
Justin Mascoll 260 (255)
Armon Mason 211
Max May 199
Mitchell Mayes 310 (300)
Bubba McAtee 205
Jack McCall 177
Evan McCutchen 233
Jordan McFadden 310 (300)
Zac McIntosh 276
Matt McMahan 227
Kevin McNeal 195
R.J. Mickens 205 (200)
Reed Morrissey 201
Hogan Morton 160
Andrew Mukuba 188 (185)
Myles Murphy 276 (275)
Peter Nearn 198
Joseph Ngata 224 (220)
Ruke Orhorhoro 294 (295)
Kobe Pace 211 (215)
Payton Page 334 (315)
Walker Parks 306 (295)
Kane Patterson 234 (225)
Zaire Patterson 252 (225)
Dietrick Pennington 338 (310)
Jalyn Phillips 207 (210)
Taisun Phommachanh 227 (220)
Banks Pope 251
B.T. Potter 190 (180)
Luke Price 230 (235)
Will Putnam 303 (300)
Klayton Randolph 262
Hunter Rayburn 320 (320)
Darien Rencher 197 (195)
Etinosa Reuben 286 (280)
Tristen Rigby 201
Andrew Roberts 225
Justyn Ross 202 (205)
Wise Segars 198
Will Shipley 203 (200)
Trenton Simpson 235 (225)
James Skalski 239 (240)
Baylon Spector 239 (230)
Brannon Spector 190 (195)
Will Spiers 231 (225)
Troy Stellato 198 (175)
Aidan Swanson 173 (180)
Drew Swinney 186 (185)
Will Swinney 188 (185)
Kevin Swint 255 (230)
Marcus Tate 327 (290)
Will Taylor 175 (175)
Paul Tchio 311 (300)
Xavier Thomas 264 (270)
Ray Thornton 207 (205)
Jeremiah Trotter 226 (210)
Mason Trotter 285 (280)
Bryn Tucker 323 (315)
Nolan Turner 207 (205)
D.J. Uiagalelei 247 (250)
Regan Upshaw 245 (240)
Jake Venables 243 (235)
Tyler Venables 207 (200)
Jonathan Weitz 190
Nate Wiggins 182 (175)
Billy Wiles 216 (215)
E.J. Williams 195 (190)
Greg Williams 261 (260)
John Williams 303 (300)
Tré Williams 302 (300)
Lannden Zanders 217 (200)