City of Clemson passes mask mandate

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The City of Clemson is trying to curtail the spread of COVID-19 with new measures.

City of Clemson council members voted unanimously on Friday to approve an emergency mask ordinance that will require anyone two and older to wear a face-covering for anyone entering essential locations and schools.

Essential locations include medical and dental facilities, grocery stores, all city-owned/occupied buildings, CATbus, and other publicly-funded transportation.

In addition to that, the ordinance will require "public or private school, pre-school, kindergarten, or daycare within the City must wear a face covering while indoors and/or in or on transport vehicles, such as buses, cars, trucks, or enclosed shuttles."

The ordinance is in effect immediately and will last for 60 days but will be revisited every 14 days. Any person or entity that fails to comply with the requirements of the emergency ordinance shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine up to $100 plus any mandatory court costs and fees.

As of Thursday, there were 1,346 active COVID-19 cases in Pickens County.