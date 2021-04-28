Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next
by - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 3:01 PM
Mellusi played in 21 games as a Tiger.
Mellusi played in 21 games as a Tiger.

Clemson junior running back Chez Mellusi entered the NCAA transfer portal recently out of a logjam in the Tigers backfield.

Mellusi was one of seven scholarship backs, including super senior (NCAA waiver) Darien Rencher, competing this spring.

"Honestly, I just felt like I needed a change. I talked with my folks and prayed about this," Mellusi said in a statement to TigerNet. "I'd love to make an impact and be a workhorse at whatever program I land at."

Mellusi entered this year with 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games as a Tiger.

Mellusi said he feels prepared for whatever's next after his time as a Tiger.

"I loved my time here at Clemson and competed with the best of the best and I know it'll prepare for my next chapter in life," he said.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next
Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest