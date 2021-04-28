Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next

Clemson junior running back Chez Mellusi entered the NCAA transfer portal recently out of a logjam in the Tigers backfield.

Mellusi was one of seven scholarship backs, including super senior (NCAA waiver) Darien Rencher, competing this spring.

"Honestly, I just felt like I needed a change. I talked with my folks and prayed about this," Mellusi said in a statement to TigerNet. "I'd love to make an impact and be a workhorse at whatever program I land at."

Mellusi entered this year with 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games as a Tiger.

Mellusi said he feels prepared for whatever's next after his time as a Tiger.

"I loved my time here at Clemson and competed with the best of the best and I know it'll prepare for my next chapter in life," he said.