Chad Morris named high school coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Clemson coach is going back to the high school ranks.

Allen ISD announced on Wednesday the hiring of Chad Morris as the new head coach of the Allen Eagles powererhouse football program.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Coach Morris said in a press release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives. As a coach, I’ll expect our students to work hard, but I want them to know that I care about their overall development as leaders both on and off the field. It’s my goal to establish a culture that can impact our student-athletes in a positive way, and I believe that will allow us to compete for championships on a consistent basis.”

The school's AD was impressed by Morris during the interview process.

“The longer I spoke with Coach Morris, the more certain I became that he was the right person to lead the Allen Eagles football team,” said Dr. Robin Bullock, Allen ISD Superintendent of Schools. “Coach Morris is clearly passionate about coaching young athletes and helping them find success. His coaching record speaks for itself, and it’s also evident that he is a proven leader who focuses on building relationships with student-athletes, mentoring coaches, and promoting a positive culture throughout the program. When you mix integrity and doing the right thing with the desire to motivate students to be the best, great things will follow.”

During his high school coaching days, Coach Morris posted an overall 169-38 record, and he was named Coach of the Year 11 times.

"Coach Morris has proven himself time and again as an accomplished coach and respected leader, and he has reached high levels of success at both the high school and college ranks,” said Steve Williams, Allen ISD Athletic Director. “Coach Morris will do everything he can to best support our students and coaching staff. He brings a national network of college coaching contacts, and hopefully, this will result in even more resources and opportunities for our student-athletes.”

In 2013, Morris was named the 2013 National Assistant Coach of the Year at Clemson.