Celebrity golf tournament to raise money for former Tigers' medical expenses
by - Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 2:07 PM
Mance was diagnosed with a rare disorder in 2016.
Mance was diagnosed with a rare disorder in 2016.

The second annual Celebrity Alumni Golf Tournament Benefit hosted by W.A.B. Sports will be held June 7 at Cross Creek in Seneca, S.C. The captain’s choice tournament will feature a Clemson celebrity with each group and will benefit former Clemson All-American football player Brian Mance and various local charities.

Mance has been battling Neurosarcoidosis, a rare disorder of the nervous system, since 2016. A cornerback and punt returner at Clemson between 1999 and 2002, Mance was on his way to a promising coaching career at Wofford when he was put on the sidelines by the disorder. He and his family have incurred many medical expenses.

“W.A.B. Sports and the support of Clemson alumni from the Clemson men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the Clemson football program make it possible to support our own athletes who are in need, as well as provide support to the local community,” said Wayne Buckingham, the former Clemson basketball player who is the CEO of W.A.B. Sports. “All proceeds from this tournament will go towards Brian Mance, local charities, and scholarships for youth camps hosted by W.A.B. Sports. Those camps provide instruction in sports combined with education in critical areas of health and nutrition.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on June 7 from the Cross Creek course and will be a four-man scramble with each team captained by a Clemson celebrity. Last year’s celebrities included Dale Davis, Elden Campbell, Bobby Conrad, Grayson Marshall, Dalton Freeman, Homer Jordan, Tajh Boyd, Terry Allen, Levon Kirkland and many others.

The tournament cost is $800 per team or $266 for an individual.

For more information contact Wayne Buckingham at W.A.B. Sports (331) 472-9828. To register for the tournament go to www.wabsports.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married Part 3
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married Part 3
ESPN's Kiper projects four Tigers in NFL draft first two rounds
ESPN's Kiper projects four Tigers in NFL draft first two rounds
Clemson given third-best Playoff odds by ESPN rating
Clemson given third-best Playoff odds by ESPN rating
Clemson women's basketball adds standout transfer
Clemson women's basketball adds standout transfer
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest