CBS: Swinney ranked No. 2 coach; two WRs named national players to watch

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports ranked the top Power 5 college football coaches this week and Dabo Swinney checked in at No. 2.

Alabama's Nick Saban tops the list, with Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly rounding out the top-5.

"The only thing easier than putting Nick Saban at No. 1 on your ballot is putting Dabo Swinney at No. 2," CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli said. "Is there any other choice? At this time last season, we were wondering whether Swinney was one more national title away from surpassing Saban, but the Crimson Tide coach has widened the gap a bit following his latest title. Still, Dabo is Dabo, and he's turned Clemson into a dang ol' juggernaut. It's one of the most impressive jobs of building a program that we've ever seen."

Another CBS story on Thursday mentioned the Tigers as well, with a big prediction and a couple players to watch.

One prediction, categorized as bold, said Clemson would have the best defense in college football this season.

"I'm more excited about the super sophomores who saw early action in 2020 because of injuries," CBS' Chip Patterson said. "Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy played key roles for the Tigers last year, and if healthy, they'll be joined by proven difference-makers in Tyler Davis and Xavier Thomas. Suddenly, Clemson has a defensive line that more closely resembles that group in 2018 that helped power the last national title run.

Justyn Ross and Ajou Ajou were among the outlet's players to watch in the 2021 campaign.

"There's still an important medical update coming in June to clear Ross for action in the fall, but the excitement for his return was a big storyline of the Clemson spring," Patterson said. "Ross could end up making his return as a slot receiver, or lining up on the outside, creating matchup problems for opposing defenses who already have plenty to be concerned about with the Tigers' wide receivers."

"There's a handful of wide receivers that could end up being the favored targets for DJ Uiagalelei, but I'm calling my shot that Ajou is the breakout star from that room in 2021."