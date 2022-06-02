CBS Sports assesses picking Clemson with ACC title odds

Clemson is the conference favorite, but favorites aren't always the best bet in Vegas.

CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson says they're not only the best one but also a pretty safe pick.

"It is extremely unlikely that the Tigers will rank dead last in the ACC in passing efficiency like they did in 2021, a season that still saw Dabo Swinney's team finish 10-3 thanks to one of the nation's best defenses," Patterson said. "That defensive front should still be among the best in the country, and even league-average passing from D.J. Uiagalelei (or freshman phenom Cade Klubnik) should be the difference in flipping at least a couple of those losses in the other direction. Clemson's 'down year' had no bad losses, so the bounce-back season absolutely should include an ACC Championship."

Behind Clemson (-140), Pitt has the next-best odds (+550) and is labeled the "worst wager."

NC State is given the nod for "value pick" at +900.

"If the ACC winner isn't going to be Clemson, then it will be whichever team beats the Tigers for the division crown," Patterson said. "So we start with NC State, which took a strong 2020 and broke through in 2021, finishing with the best win percentage and highest final poll ranking of the Dave Doeren era.

"The Wolfpack bring back loads of experience on a defense that was excellent last season, and they have potentially the best quarterback in the ACC with Devin Leary."

ACC odds top-5

TEAM - ODDS

Clemson -140

Pittsburgh +550

Miami +700

NC State +900

North Carolina +1200