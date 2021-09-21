CBS Sports 130 ranks Tigers outside top-10

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's struggles in a second bout with a Power Five conference opponent were enough for a significant drop in the rankings on one prominent college football website.

The CBS Sports 130 ranking dropped Clemson from fifth to 11th this week.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 in a strange 14-8 win over Georgia Tech, who they entered as a four-touchdown favorite over and needed a late goalline stand to ward off overtime.

The top-10 is Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida, with the latter two being the only ones with a loss this season there.

UNC is the next best from the ACC (21) and Saturday's road opponent is ranked No. 44, in NC State (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

With more future foes, Boston College is 35th, Syracuse is 79th, Pitt is 56th, Florida State is 100th, Louisville is 60th, Wake Forest is 32nd, UConn is 130th and South Carolina is 76th.