Cam Newton, former Clemson DB exchange barbs during preseason action
by - Friday, August 20, 2021, 1:15 PM
Wallace left Clemson tied for the most games played by a Tiger (59).
Former Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace is apparently on former NFL MVP Cam Newton's radar this preseason after an exchange or two.

The former All-ACC performer and Philadephia Eagles defensive back called the Patriots QB a "checkdown king" in their joint practices this week, and Newton got the better of him in a preseason game Thursday night.

Wallace was asked about his Newton comment earlier in the week.

“I had to let him know like, ‘Not only are you throwing checkdowns, you’re doing it over and over again like you’ve mastered it, like you’re the king of it,’” Wallace told reporters. “I had to let him know, ‘You’re the king of checkdowns.’ But any way you can get in the quarterback’s head, that’s the best approach.”

On Thursday, Wallace made the start and played the first four drives, including getting in on a stop at the line of scrimmage. Newton did find a receiver in his area later for a touchdown.

Wallace left the game after reaggravating a groin injury, and postgame, Newton revealed his own nickname for Wallace.

"Oh, that's Glitter...he was cheerleading on the sidelines a lot. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on," Newton said on responding to the "checkdown king" response.

The eventful week in tweets:

