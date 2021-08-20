Cam Newton, former Clemson DB exchange barbs during preseason action

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace is apparently on former NFL MVP Cam Newton's radar this preseason after an exchange or two.

The former All-ACC performer and Philadephia Eagles defensive back called the Patriots QB a "checkdown king" in their joint practices this week, and Newton got the better of him in a preseason game Thursday night.

Wallace was asked about his Newton comment earlier in the week.

“I had to let him know like, ‘Not only are you throwing checkdowns, you’re doing it over and over again like you’ve mastered it, like you’re the king of it,’” Wallace told reporters. “I had to let him know, ‘You’re the king of checkdowns.’ But any way you can get in the quarterback’s head, that’s the best approach.”

On Thursday, Wallace made the start and played the first four drives, including getting in on a stop at the line of scrimmage. Newton did find a receiver in his area later for a touchdown.

Wallace left the game after reaggravating a groin injury, and postgame, Newton revealed his own nickname for Wallace.

"Oh, that's Glitter...he was cheerleading on the sidelines a lot. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on," Newton said on responding to the "checkdown king" response.

The eventful week in tweets:

K’Von Wallace yells at QB Cam Newton, “Checkdown king!” after back to back dump offs to RBs in 7 on 7. Next play, Wallace yells “running back!” On cue, Newton to White in the flat. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2021

Clemson fans are used to this K'Von Wallace ??



(via @mattlucci12)



pic.twitter.com/m0eAowJRCd — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 20, 2021

Cam Newton toasted K’Von Wallace (No. 42), who dubbed him “The Checkdown King” earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/kT9Qp9zjuW — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 20, 2021

#FFIDP - Eagles safety K’Von Wallace re-aggravates his groin tonight. Not good.



He started tonight’s game and played 100% of defensive snaps through the first 4 drives. — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) August 20, 2021

"Oh, that's Glitter...he was cheerleading on the sidelines a lot. Cheerleaders usually have glitter on"



Cam Newton responds to K'Von Wallace calling him the "checkdown king" pic.twitter.com/AdBNILCvoi — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 20, 2021