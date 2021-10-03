By the numbers: Tigers enter bye week with plenty to improve

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Five games are in the books and Clemson enters its bye week unranked in the Associated Press top-25 for the first time since 2014.

There's plenty to improve.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers did post their most yards (438) and points in regulation (19) against a Power Five foe this season, seeing modest gains overall in total offense (up five spots to 116th), passing offense (176.8 YPG from 169.2 YPG) and rushing offense (99th to 82nd).

Triple-digit national rankings also remain in scoring offense (108th, 21.2 PPG), completion percentage (109th; .548), passing yards per completion (111th, 10.4), passing efficiency (118th, 106.1) and fourth down offense (129th, 0-for-4).

In addition to the other struggles, Clemson also dropped out of the top-50 in red zone TD percentage (58th; 64.7%), kicking field goals in both trips Saturday against BC.

On defense, Brent Venables' group did move up one spot to fourth in scoring defense (12.2 PPG), ranking second only to Georgia in red zone TD percentage (the Bulldogs haven't allowed a TD yet).

Entering the weekend lackluster by Clemson's standards in tackles for loss, the group made up for it with nine TFLs against the Eagles to jump up to the top-20 nationally there (17th).

Clemson's stat profile through five games

Team

Top-10 ranks: Scoring defense - 4 (12.2), red zone defense - 8 (.625; No. 2 in red zone TD percentage - .250).

Top-25 ranks: Tackles for loss allowed - 15 (3.8 PG), tackles for loss - 17 (7.4 PG), pass efficiency defense - 19 (111.25 rating), rushing defense - 23 (102.6 YPG).

Top-50 ranks: Total defense - 28 (306.4 YPG), punt return defense - 31 (3.56 PR), fumbles lost - 32 (2), passes intercepted - 33 (5), turnovers gained - 37 (8), third down defense - 39 (.341), team sacks - 40 (2.6 PG), turnover margin - T-47 (.4), passing defense - 48 (203.8).

75th or worse: Red zone offense - 79 (.824), net punting - 80 (38.6), rushing offense - 82 (147.2) fourth down defense - 85 (.600), penalty yards per game - 89 (62.8), block punts allowed - 98 (1), scoring offense - 108 (21.2), completion percentage - 109 (.548), passing yards per completion - 111 (10.4), fewest penalties per game T-113 (7.8), passing offense - 115 (176.8), total offense - T-116 (324), passing efficiency - 118 (106.1), time of possession - 122 (26:28), fourth down offense - 129 (.000).

Individual

Top-25 ranks: RJ Mickens - interceptions - 16 (2), INTs per game - 24 (0.4); punt returns - Will Taylor - 20th (10.7); Joseph Ngata - yards per reception - 23 (19.6).

Top-50 ranks: Fumbles recovered - Ruke Orhorhoro, KJ Henry and Jack Maddox - 28th (1); BT Potter - field goal percentage - 36 (.833); Will Shipley - rushing TDs - 40th (5); Baylon Spector - total tackles - 44th (8.5 PG); Justyn Ross - receiving TDs - 46th (3).