By the numbers: Clemson defense sees surge in national rankings

Clemson's defense made some moves up in the national rankings this weekend.

The Tigers racked up nine tackles for loss and six sacks in the 30-20 win over Florida State, vaulting into the top-20 in sacks per game (19th; 2.88) to join the TFL stat (18th; 6.5).

Clemson also returned to the top-25 in total defense (23rd; 323.4 YPG).

On the other side, the Clemson offense stayed around the same spot in a number of areas, and the Tigers dropped in areas dealing with avoiding negative plays (sacks - down to 59th) and (TFLs - 54th) and also outside the top-50 in turnovers lost (62nd).

Individually, Joseph Ngata stayed in the top-20 in yards per catch (19th; 19.2) and Will Shipley is in the top-50 in kickoff return yardage (27th) and rushing TDs (47th).

Clemson's stat profile through eight games

Team

Top-10 ranks: Scoring defense - 3 (15.2), red zone defense - 5 (.600; No. 2 in red zone TD percentage - .286).

Top-25 ranks: Tackles for loss - 18 (6.5 PG), team sacks - 19 (2.88 PG), rushing defense - 21 (112.4), pass efficiency defense - 22 (117.70), total defense - 23 (323.4), punt return defense - 25 (4.18).

Top-50 ranks: Kickoff return defense - 27 (18.3), defensive TDs - 30 (1), kickoff returns - 40 (22.8), blocked kicks - 41 (1), third down defense - 42 (.364), sacks allowed - 48 (1.86), fumbles lost - 48 (4), turnovers gained - 50 (12).

75th or worse: Punt returns - 75 (7.3), rushing offense - 80 (150.5), blocked punts allowed - 83 (1), third down offense - 91 (.367), fourth down defense - 91 (.600), fewest penalties per game - 96 (7.1), passing offense - 110 (177.8), completion percentage - 110 (.555), scoring offense - 112 (21.2), time of possession - 114 (27:32), total offense - 114 (328.2), passing efficiency - 120 (104.82), passing yards per completion - 122 (10.1), fourth down offense - 130 (.200).

Individual

Top-25 ranks: Joseph Ngata - yards per reception (19th; 19.2).

Top-50 ranks: Will Shipley - kickoff returns - (27th; 23.8); rushing touchdowns - (47th; 7), Xavier Thomas - forced fumbles (42nd; 0.25); RJ Mickens - total INTs (46th; 2); James Skalski- total tackles (47th; 8.2).