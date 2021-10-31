|
By the numbers: Clemson defense sees surge in national rankings
|Sunday, October 31, 2021, 1:47 PM-
Clemson's defense made some moves up in the national rankings this weekend.
The Tigers racked up nine tackles for loss and six sacks in the 30-20 win over Florida State, vaulting into the top-20 in sacks per game (19th; 2.88) to join the TFL stat (18th; 6.5).
Clemson also returned to the top-25 in total defense (23rd; 323.4 YPG).
On the other side, the Clemson offense stayed around the same spot in a number of areas, and the Tigers dropped in areas dealing with avoiding negative plays (sacks - down to 59th) and (TFLs - 54th) and also outside the top-50 in turnovers lost (62nd).
Individually, Joseph Ngata stayed in the top-20 in yards per catch (19th; 19.2) and Will Shipley is in the top-50 in kickoff return yardage (27th) and rushing TDs (47th).
Clemson's stat profile through eight games
Team
Top-10 ranks: Scoring defense - 3 (15.2), red zone defense - 5 (.600; No. 2 in red zone TD percentage - .286).
Top-25 ranks: Tackles for loss - 18 (6.5 PG), team sacks - 19 (2.88 PG), rushing defense - 21 (112.4), pass efficiency defense - 22 (117.70), total defense - 23 (323.4), punt return defense - 25 (4.18).
Top-50 ranks: Kickoff return defense - 27 (18.3), defensive TDs - 30 (1), kickoff returns - 40 (22.8), blocked kicks - 41 (1), third down defense - 42 (.364), sacks allowed - 48 (1.86), fumbles lost - 48 (4), turnovers gained - 50 (12).
75th or worse: Punt returns - 75 (7.3), rushing offense - 80 (150.5), blocked punts allowed - 83 (1), third down offense - 91 (.367), fourth down defense - 91 (.600), fewest penalties per game - 96 (7.1), passing offense - 110 (177.8), completion percentage - 110 (.555), scoring offense - 112 (21.2), time of possession - 114 (27:32), total offense - 114 (328.2), passing efficiency - 120 (104.82), passing yards per completion - 122 (10.1), fourth down offense - 130 (.200).
Individual
Top-25 ranks: Joseph Ngata - yards per reception (19th; 19.2).
Top-50 ranks: Will Shipley - kickoff returns - (27th; 23.8); rushing touchdowns - (47th; 7), Xavier Thomas - forced fumbles (42nd; 0.25); RJ Mickens - total INTs (46th; 2); James Skalski- total tackles (47th; 8.2).