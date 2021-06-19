Bryan Bresee makes cover of Phil Steele's 2021 CFB preview magazine
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Bresee is 1 of only 2 defensive players on the cover
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had an impressive freshman campaign in 2020.

In total, he had 23 tackles, including four sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

This season, he likely will take his next step in becoming a force in the ACC.

The popular Phil Steele magazine believes that he will eventually become a household name as he is on their new preseason magazine cover.

Bresee is joined by Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattle, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

