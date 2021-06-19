Bryan Bresee makes cover of Phil Steele's 2021 CFB preview magazine

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had an impressive freshman campaign in 2020.

In total, he had 23 tackles, including four sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

This season, he likely will take his next step in becoming a force in the ACC.

The popular Phil Steele magazine believes that he will eventually become a household name as he is on their new preseason magazine cover.

Bresee is joined by Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattle, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

The 2021 Magazine is off to the Printer! https://t.co/wdbF3gbHa1 pic.twitter.com/GnIb3Ww4Lp — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) June 16, 2021