Boston College announces starting quarterback could miss season with injury
|Monday, September 13, 2021, 5:49 PM- -
Tough news for Boston College fans today.
The school announced on Monday evening that starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec "could potentially miss the remainder of the year" with a right-hand injury.
Jurkovec injured his right hand on the first drive of Saturday's 45-28 win against UMass and had surgery on his hand at Newton-Wellesley Hospital today.
Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions last season.
Dennis Grosel will replace him as the signal-caller for the Eagles.
