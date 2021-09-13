Boston College announces starting quarterback could miss season with injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news for Boston College fans today.

The school announced on Monday evening that starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec "could potentially miss the remainder of the year" with a right-hand injury.

Jurkovec injured his right hand on the first drive of Saturday's 45-28 win against UMass and had surgery on his hand at Newton-Wellesley Hospital today.

Jurkovec passed for 2,558 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions last season.

Dennis Grosel will replace him as the signal-caller for the Eagles.