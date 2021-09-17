Bojangles restaurant goes all-in with Clemson theme display

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's Bo Time!

Ahead of Clemson football’s game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, Bojangles has unveiled a larger-than-life, Tiger-themed restaurant display (orange and purple painted) that fans won’t want to miss.

The restaurant is located at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC.

Bojangles will also be hosting a tailgate party for Tiger fans on Saturday from 10:30-3:30 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Swann Pavilion.

This is free advertising from TigerNet.com to Bojangles, so maybe the franchise will hook our team up with a Bo-Box or two that includes their delicious fried chicken, tasty biscuits, and sides.

Let me know, Bojangles --- It's on your conscience. I'm hungry.