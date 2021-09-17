Bojangles restaurant goes all-in with Clemson theme display
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:33 AM
The Bojangles in Pendleton, SC is all dressed up with orange and purple
The Bojangles in Pendleton, SC is all dressed up with orange and purple

It's Bo Time!

Ahead of Clemson football’s game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, Bojangles has unveiled a larger-than-life, Tiger-themed restaurant display (orange and purple painted) that fans won’t want to miss.

The restaurant is located at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC.

Bojangles will also be hosting a tailgate party for Tiger fans on Saturday from 10:30-3:30 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Swann Pavilion.

This is free advertising from TigerNet.com to Bojangles, so maybe the franchise will hook our team up with a Bo-Box or two that includes their delicious fried chicken, tasty biscuits, and sides.

Let me know, Bojangles --- It's on your conscience. I'm hungry.

