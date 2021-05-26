Bears reportedly interested in former Clemson DB
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:42 AM
Breeland has some interesting coming in from the Bears (Tim Fuller - USA Today Sports)
Breeland has some interesting coming in from the Bears (Tim Fuller - USA Today Sports)

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is currently a free agent.

However, he might not be un-signed for long as the Chicago Bears have expressed interest in the talented defensive back according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears didn't re-sign cornerback Kyle Fuller, so they need cornerback depth.

Breeland visited the Vikings last week and also has several other teams interested in his services.

In 2020, he had 30 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

Breeland became the first Clemson player to record an interception in the Super Bowl this past season.

For his pro career, he has 376 tackles and 14 picks.

The Redskins drafted him in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2014.

