Baby giraffe named after Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, August 22, 2021, 1:42 PM
Trevor and Helen Honey hanging out together (Photo via Jacksonville Zoo FB)
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a new honor in his name.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the names of two baby giraffes that were born in July.

The male calf was named Trevor, and the female was named Helen Honey.

"The majority of our animals born at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are named by our supportive donors," the zoo posted on Facebook. "They may pick names that are personal to them, as in the case with Helen Honey, who is named after a family member. Or, they may choose a name after a celebrity or pop culture icon (Trevor)."

If you happen to be in the Jacksonville area and want to visit Trevor and his sister, they are at the Giraffe Overlook exhibit.

