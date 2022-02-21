Athlon Sports ranks Clemson with top-5 roster for 2022 season

TigerNet Staff by

Athlon Sports compiled a ranking of the top rosters for the 2022 college football season and Clemson is expected to have among the nation's best.

Athlon went through averaged out the best talent rankings over the last five seasons and Clemson ranked fifth, behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

The next-best from the ACC is Miami (15), joined in the top-20 by UNC (17) and Florida State (18).

November road opponent Notre Dame is just inside the top-10 (9). Clemson's other notable non-conference foe, South Carolina, is just inside the top-30 (28).

247Sports does a similar talent assessment and had Clemson as the fourth-best roster going into last season, with the same top-three but LSU at No. 5 and Texas down at No. 11.

After Signing Day, Clemson's 2022 class was bumped from 11th to 10th in what would seem to be final standings at this point. In the 5-year run Athlon tracked, the Tigers finished 10th on average twice for the low point and as high as third with two top-5 classes.

In terms of recent transfer departures, Clemson ranks in a tie for 44th (11). Former Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is dealing with among the roster turnover nationally with 21 portal entries over the last year. 247Sports ranks Virginia in the top-5 among the ACC's "winners" of the transfer portal, however, at fourth, with Clemson unsuprisingly at the bottom with the lone addition of Hunter Johnson going into the spring.