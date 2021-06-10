Athlon predicts Tigers to win ACC, individual awards

Athlon released its ACC predictions on Thursday and the Tigers featured prominently.

Clemson has won six ACC crowns in a row and is predicted a seventh-straight, beating North Carolina in Charlotte.

DJ Uiagalelei has one ACC offensive player of the year vote and Bryan Bresee gained all three defensive player of the year nods. Freshman defensive back Nate Wiggins was tabbed for a freshman of the year vote.

Uiagalelei was also voted for as the ACC's breakout player and Justyn Ross, the top comeback player.

"Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is primed for a breakout season," said Athlon. "Travis Etienne is gone, but the running back depth is in good shape and receiver Justyn Ross is on track to return after missing 2020 due to injury. Clemson has led the ACC in scoring for three consecutive years and all of the pieces are in place to own one of the nation’s top offenses once again...

"Clemson’s defensive line is arguably the best in college football. There’s depth and talent off the edge and on the interior. James Skalski passed on the NFL to anchor the linebacker unit, while rising star Trenton Simpson is poised to add to the depth and talent of this group. Despite losing cornerback Derion Kendrick, the Tigers will be tough against the pass."

Clemson versus Georgia was the universal pick for a "must-see game."

NC State is picked as a runner-up in the Atlantic Division, followed by Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

Out of the Coastal, behind UNC is Miami then Virginia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke.