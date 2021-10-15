Andrew Booth injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 17-14 road win against Syracuse on Friday night.

Swinney was asked about the health status of standout cornerback Andrew Booth since he didn't play against the Orange and responded that he was a "pre-game scratch."

"We didn't think he could go," Swinney said. "He had it taped up."

Brent Venables told reporters during post-game interviews that Booth had been dealing with a hamstring strain but practiced most of the week.

However, Venables said they decided to hold him from the contest despite traveling with the team.

In other roster news, center Hunter Rayburn missed the contest with being in the COVID-19 protocol and Swinney said that he wasn't sure if he would be back for Pittsburgh.