Analyst sees 'significant adjustment' ahead for Trevor Lawrence after early rookie mistakes

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to a challenge in practice after three years of going up against Brent Venables defenses.

The NFL level is showing to be quite difficult early, however.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that the No. 1 overall pick has been accurate overall, but he did hit a bit of a wall in his first red zone action against NFL vets, overthrowing four passes and having two broken up.

“The field changes, especially against NFL talent all over the field, and defense had the upper hand today (Thursday),” Meyer told ESPN. “It wasn’t just him. So, it’s just (a) new area of the field, which is why you spend so much time down there practicing. It’s a completely different game. (He was) very accurate (Wednesday). (Thursday) we all struggled, not just him, offensively.”

ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck said on NFL Live this week that Lawrence will have to play with more anticipation on throws than some of his college video showed.

“I think this will be a significant adjustment,” Hasselbeck said, per 247Sports. “If there was one criticism of his game coming out of Clemson, it’s that he didn’t play with a ton of anticipation, mainly because he didn’t have to. When you’re down in the red zone, things happen quicker, it’s a condensed area of the field. So, anticipation, playing on time is critical. I think it’ll be a big adjustment for him."

According to the same ESPN report, Lawrence is being limited to 30 to 40 throws and not taking snaps under center or doing handoffs while recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.