Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
by - Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 10:43 AM
Lawrence is about to get paid, but his timing is a little unfortunate for max value. (Clemson athletics photo)
Lawrence is about to get paid, but his timing is a little unfortunate for max value. (Clemson athletics photo)

Trevor Lawrence is set to go No. 1 overall and kick off the next stage in his professional career next week with the NFL draft.

One Sports Illustrated analyst did wonder recently just how much Lawrence could have profited off of his stature as a player already, and the figures are pretty staggering.

"Listen, I get it: No one is going to cry for Trevor Lawrence. But the facts are that he missed out on life-changing wealth as he starts a career that, as we know, could end on any play," Andrew Brandt wrote, an SI business and sports law analyst. "Between being drafted in the post-2011 CBA era, a pandemic, the only sport with a three-year eligibility rule (Editor's note: college baseball has a similar rule) and the pre-NIL era, Lawrence may have lost out on, conservatively, $150 million in earnings."

In the midst of a pandemic, Brandt estimates that instead of rookie salaries going up -- Lawrence will likely have a lower total salary than previous No. 1 NFL draft pick Joe Burrow, topping out at about $35 million. That is on top of changes earlier last decade to the rookie pay scale that likely would've netted Lawrence $70 million more as a top QB prospect.

Brandt also speculates that Lawrence would have been a No. 1 draft pick after the 2018 season and Clemson's most-recent national championship, if NFL rules allowed it. Brandt estimates Lawrence would have $70 million in the bank if those rules weren't in place.

Lawrence also would have thrived if the upcoming NCAA name, image and likeness rules were in place during his time in college. Opendorse projected conservatively that Lawrence could have made $3 million to $5 million off his NIL.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
David Pollack defends Trevor Lawrence's comments, compares him to Peyton Manning
David Pollack defends Trevor Lawrence's comments, compares him to Peyton Manning
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Georgia walk-off hit extends Clemson losing streak
Georgia walk-off hit extends Clemson losing streak
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest