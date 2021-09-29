Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Boston College projections

The traditional stats are bad enough to tell the tale of Clemson’s 2021 campaign offensively.

Digging a little deeper with this team compared to the standard set in recent years, it’s just plain ugly.

Judging versus last season -- which was a small step back from ultra-efficient 2018 and 2019 seasons -- the Tiger offense is down 93 spots in offensive TD rate, 102 spots in drive efficiency (117th), 102 spots in yards per play (115th) and 105 spots in points per drive (115th).

Coaches have described the fixes as simple this week, but it's clear there's quite a gap to cover from what we’ve seen typically in the Clemson offense.

Speaking of standards, Clemson’s defense moved up to No. 2 overall in the SP+ efficiency ratings despite being on the field for nearly 100 plays in the 27-21 double-OT loss at NC State Saturday.

Here’s how Dabo Swinney's Tigers compare to this week’s opponent coming to Memorial Stadium, Boston College (7:30 p.m. ET/ACCN):

Efficiency ranks: Offense | Defense | Special teams

CU SP+ ranks ($) (No. 7 overall): 34 | 2 | 62

BC SP+ ranks (No. 34 overall): 13 | 75 | 6

CU FPI ranks (No. 5 overall): 75 | 6 | 5

BC FPI ranks (No. 46 overall): 27 | 66 | 4

--

Boston College has scored the eighth-most touchdowns in college football this season (where Clemson is 91st currently), but a closer look shows that hasn’t come against a team rated in the top-70 SP+ defensively (Missouri - 74th; Temple - 82nd; UMass - 130th; 1-3 FCS-team Colgate).

That group took a big hit offensively with Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec being ruled out with a hand injury early in the season. He was a steady hand in BC getting an 18-point lead on the Tigers last year in Death Valley, while his opposite number, DJ Uiagalelei, looks to recapture the magic from that performance in a comeback win where he connected on 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two scores.

Currently, Uiagalelei rates 113th out of 121 quarterbacks qualified nationally in passer rating (103.7) after that BC win made up part of a 146.39 pass efficiency last season (78-of-117 for 914 yards/5 TD-0 INT in 2020 compared with 63-of-112 for 586 yards/3 TD-3 INT this season).

As noted in recent weeks, the SP+ is starting to adjust to purely the 2021 numbers on the offense, slipping 19 spots in the predictive rating for the offense. ESPN’s FPI improved Clemson’s offensive rating week-to-week by seven spots (75th). More on last week’s offensive outing below.

In BC’s step up in competition with the Tigers this week, the Eagles' 71st rating in offensive turnover rate could be one to watch.

On to the odds and projections...

Odds (via VegasInsider as of 9/29)

Clemson -15; 46 over/under.

Metrics outlook

SP+ projection: 78% Clemson (Tigers by 13.2)

ESPN FPI: 88.2% Clemson (Tigers by 13.2*)

FEI: 84.1% Clemson (Tigers by 17.5)

TeamRankings ($): Clemson by 14.8

* Projected margin on a neutral field.

--

The odds on this one, given last year’s nailbiter and this year’s Clemson performances, are just, well, strange.

Clemson hasn’t scored more than two touchdowns in regulation against an FBS opponent this season and yet they are favored by over two touchdowns currently against the 4-0 Eagles.

That said, the last time BC QB Dennis Grosel stepped into Death Valley to start -- he passed for all of 53 yards on 14 attempts and another stout Eagles rushing attack was held to 2.2 yards per carry in a 59-7 loss in 2019. The Eagles, however, will likely test out Clemson's retooled interior D-line after losing All-ACC starters Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee in recent weeks.

The talk coming out of both camps this week has centered on just how close Clemson is to breaking out offensively. With an entire team facing unfamiliar territory at 2-2, this is a bellwether game for just how the rest of the season could go.

Prediction

Clemson 27, Boston College 17

Bonus content: Clemson-NC State advanced box review

Yeah, it’s still bad with different numbers plugged in.

NC State outperformed Clemson in success rate per play^, 48% to 29%, with the Tigers almost 20% percent below the national average (47.5).

Like the Georgia loss, Clemson had just two passes of 20-plus yards, with only 3.8 yards per play facing passing downs overall.

Clemson’s runs were stuffed at a rate 13% higher than the national average (42.9).

The most astounding stat comes in the third quarter where Clemson did not have a single successful offensive play, somehow getting worse from a 9.1% success rate from the second quarter’s action.

The 21.4% rate of 2+ first down drives ranks 20% below the national average.

More numbers:

Advanced Box Score from #NCState vs. #Clemson



(SP+ is a metric from ESPN's Bill Connelly, formerly of Football Outsiders and SB Nation, that combines ratings for the five factors of efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives and turnovers. FPI is the Football Power Index that has a similar projection-style model from ESPN as well. FEI is a Football Outsiders projection tool that judges team efficiency for a projection. ^Success rate is gaining at least 50% of the yards required on first down, 70% of the yards to gain on second down and 100% on third or fourth down.)