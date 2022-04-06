Adam Randall injury update

Some good news on the rehab front for 'WRU.'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was optimistic during Wednesday's media availability on receiver Adam Randall's rehab prognosis after the freshman tore his ACL recently at practice.

Swinney shared that the ACL injury was a clean tear with no other ligaments damaged and called it the "best-case scenario."

He added that the injury happened on a cut and not with any contact. There is no swelling, so surgery is scheduled for Thursday morning.

There is no timetable, but Swinney thinks "anything is possible" and wouldn't rule out Randall being back by Week 1 of the season.

"He's still going to have a great freshman year," Swinney said. "He's going to be fine."

The former four-star prospect out of Myrtle Beach was lauded as one of the stars out of spring practice.

In other injury news, Swinney shared that Beaux Collins won't play in Saturday's Spring game because of a hamstring injury.