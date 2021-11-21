|
ACC updates football game times & networks for November 27
|Sunday, November 21, 2021, 9:59 AM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners updated the football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 27, four of which were previously under a six-day hold.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Wake Forest at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m., ACCN
Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Pitt at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC (previously announced)
Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN (previously announced)
Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network (previously announced)
Friday, Nov. 26
North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
All times are Eastern.
Tags: Clemson Football