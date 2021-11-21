ACC updates football game times & networks for November 27
by - Sunday, November 21, 2021, 9:59 AM
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners updated the football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 27, four of which were previously under a six-day hold.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Wake Forest at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 3:45 p.m., ACCN

Kentucky at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC (previously announced)

Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN (previously announced)

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network (previously announced)

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

All times are Eastern.

