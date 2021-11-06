ACC updates football game times & networks for Nov. 13
ACC updates football game times & networks for Nov. 13

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners updated the football game times and networks for Nov. 13, three of which were previously under a six-day hold.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Miami at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN (previously announced)

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network (previously announced)

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)

