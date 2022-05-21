Clemson and the ACC earned a share of Notre Dame's NBC revenue for games like the Tigers' trip to Notre Dame in 2020.
ACC reported record revenue share for schools in '21 fiscal year
by - 2022 May 21, Sat 09:49

The one-year addition of Notre Dame to the ACC football landscape proved to be profitable for both sides in an otherwise challenging fiscal year in 2020-21.

The league released its tax returns this week to reveal an average share of $36.1 million to member schools from the period that included the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign into 2021.

Notre Dame was added to the football competition after being a member in every other sport since 2013, but with the tradition-rich football program and its own NBC deal distributed for that season, there was a nearly $4 million jump per school year to year. For Notre Dame, it's full membership for one year jumped its league revenue from the partial share of $10.8 million in 2019-20 to $34.9 million in 2020-21.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the ACC revenue increased $19.4% overall to $397.4 million, and with the addition of Comcast/Xfinity to the ACC Network carriers this past year, the expected revenue for 2021-22 "will offset the loss of the Irish's NBC package" from the conference financials.

Of course, while up, it pales in comparison to some conference peers such as the SEC ($54.6 million per school) and the Big Ten (distributions from $43.1 million to $49.1M). The Pac-12 was on the lowest end with $19.8 million per school that fiscal year.

Conference distribution per school (20-21)

SEC - $54.6M

Big Ten - $43.1M-$49.1M

ACC - $35M to $38.1M

Big 12 - $34.7M-$36.5M

Pac-12 - $19.8M

