ACC Network to be aired on Comcast
by - 2021 Nov 30, Tue 10:44
ACC Network to be aired on Comcast

PHILADELPHIA & BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast and The Walt Disney Company announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney’s robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers. Additionally, Comcast will distribute the ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network in the coming weeks.

The multi-year agreement encompasses continued distribution of Disney’s cable channels, including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, and the National Geographic channels. The renewal also includes continued distribution of the SEC Network, now in its eighth season, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York (ABC7/WABC-TV), Chicago (ABC7/WLS-TV), Philadelphia (6ABC/WPVI-TV), San Francisco (ABC7/KGO-TV), Houston (ABC13/KTRK-TV), Raleigh-Durham (ABC11/WTVD-TV) and Fresno (ABC30/KFSN-TV). Earlier this year, Comcast launched Disney+ and ESPN+ to Xfinity customers and those services continue to be available.

“We are very pleased to have reached this comprehensive agreement with Disney to continue providing Xfinity customers access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

“We’re very happy to extend our longstanding relationship with Comcast and continue to provide their Xfinity customers with Disney’s best-in-class programming,” said Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Platform Distribution, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “In addition to our news, sports and general entertainment offerings, the launch of the ACC Network in the coming weeks, paired with the renewal of the SEC Network, will give Xfinity’s college sports fans long-awaited access to their favorite games.”

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access Disney’s premier programming by saying the name of a Disney channel (like “Freeform” or “ESPN”) or streaming services (like “Disney+,” “Hulu” or “ESPN+”) in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the Disney channels or streaming services.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Andrew Mukuba Defensive Rookie of the Year highlights
WATCH: Andrew Mukuba Defensive Rookie of the Year highlights
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's 30-0 dominating win over South Carolina
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Clemson's 30-0 dominating win over South Carolina
Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings
Clemson commit bumped to 5-star status by 247Sports, LB commit vaults up rankings
CJ Spiller to be honored for Hall of Fame next week in Las Vegas
CJ Spiller to be honored for Hall of Fame next week in Las Vegas
Post your comments!
Read all 24 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest