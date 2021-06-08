ACC Elite Performances: Tajh Boyd does it all

Tony Crumpton

Check out this throwback highlight video of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd going off against the Wolfpack for over 500 total yards and eight touchdowns, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: On November 27, 2012, while playing against NC State, Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd had one of the most prolific games in ACC history. Boyd threw for 426 yards, ran for 103 yards, and was responsible for 8 touchdowns, which is still tied for an ACC record. Five of his touchdowns were through the air, and he ran for the other three.