ACC announces game time for Clemson-Boston College
Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:19 PM
It's going to be an exciting night game in Death Valley.
The ACC announced that the Clemson-Boston College game on Saturday, October 2 will be a 7:30 pm kickoff on ACC Network.
The two also played in Death Valley last season with the shuffled schedule, where Clemson came back from an 18-point deficit in DJ Uiagalelei's first start to a 34-28 win.
Clemson has won 10 in a row in the series.
BC is 3-0 after wins over Colgate (51-0) and at UMass (45-28) and Temple (28-3). They host Mizzou this week (noon/ESPN2). BC's incoming starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, has been ruled out for the game (and likely the season) with a hand injury.
More ACC games game times and television channels (via press release):
Thursday, Sept. 30
Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 2
Duke at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN2
Pitt at Georgia Tech, Noon, ACC Network
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
All times are Eastern.
When we return to Death Valley, we'll do so in prime time.
The ACC announced today that Clemson's game against Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ACC Network.