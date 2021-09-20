ACC announces game time for Clemson-Boston College
by - Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:19 PM
Tigers will take on BC for a night game (ACC photo)
Tigers will take on BC for a night game (ACC photo)

It's going to be an exciting night game in Death Valley.

The ACC announced that the Clemson-Boston College game on Saturday, October 2 will be a 7:30 pm kickoff on ACC Network.

The two also played in Death Valley last season with the shuffled schedule, where Clemson came back from an 18-point deficit in DJ Uiagalelei's first start to a 34-28 win.

Clemson has won 10 in a row in the series.

BC is 3-0 after wins over Colgate (51-0) and at UMass (45-28) and Temple (28-3). They host Mizzou this week (noon/ESPN2). BC's incoming starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, has been ruled out for the game (and likely the season) with a hand injury.

More ACC games game times and television channels (via press release):

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 2

Duke at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN2

Pitt at Georgia Tech, Noon, ACC Network

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

All times are Eastern.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Clemson defense hype video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Former Clemson LB retires from NFL
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-NC State projections
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest