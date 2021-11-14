|
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 20
|Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:33 PM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners updated the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 20, three of which were previously under a six-day hold.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Virginia at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)
Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon, ESPN (previously announced)
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon, RSN (previously announced)
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Thursday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
All times are Eastern.
Tags: Clemson Football