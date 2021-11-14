ACC announces football game times & networks for November 20
by - Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:33 PM
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 20

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners updated the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 20, three of which were previously under a six-day hold.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Virginia at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)

Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon, ESPN (previously announced)

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon, RSN (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

All times are Eastern.

Comment on this story
Print   
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
Former Clemson RB announces transfer commitment
Former Clemson RB announces transfer commitment
Clemson opens as favorite over Wake Forest
Clemson opens as favorite over Wake Forest
By the numbers: Clemson defense dominating, offense missing opportunities
By the numbers: Clemson defense dominating, offense missing opportunities
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest